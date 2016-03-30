More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Audit suggests report to ID ineligible voters
The Latest on a legislative audit of Minnesota's voter registration system (all times local):
National
FBI asking for leads in fatal apartment explosion
The FBI is asking for help from law enforcement agencies and the public in identifying any leads about the activities and associations of the man killed in a Beaver Dam apartment explosion.
National
Democrat's dilemma: An energized left or moderation
Pennsylvania's Conor Lamb and Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the new miracle men of the Democratic Party, offer a clear model for how to run in Republican territory: Focus on economics, not guns, immigration or President Donald Trump.
National
Donald Trump Jr., wife headed for divorce after 12 years
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife took legal steps on Thursday to formally end their 12-year marriage, and the couple issued a statement saying they're going their separate ways but "will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families."
National
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as tumult engulfs his White House
President Donald Trump consumed Thursday morning's TV headlines with amusement. Reports of tumult in the administration were at a feverish pitch — even on his beloved Fox News — as the president reflected on the latest staff departures during an Oval Office conversation with Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff John Kelly.
