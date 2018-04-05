A tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate on Thursday, injuring at least a dozen people and snarling traffic as scores of fans made the pilgrimage to one of golf's premier events. The bus driver has been charged with DUI.

A tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate on Thursday, injuring at least a dozen people and snarling traffic as scores of fans made the pilgrimage to one of golf's premier events. The bus driver has been charged with DUI.