National
Going off script, Trump bashes immigration at tax cut event
Tossing his "boring" prepared remarks into the air, President Donald Trump on Thursday unleashed a fierce denunciation of the nation's immigration policies, calling for tougher border security while repeating his unsubstantiated claim that "millions" of people voted illegally in California.
Local
Minneapolis man sentenced to 4 years in girlfriend car death
A Minneapolis man who fled after crashing his car and killing his 20-year-old girlfriend will serve four years in prison.
National
Ticket trials suspended over 12K ticket suit in Providence
A lawsuit concerning more than 12,000 speeding tickets issued by Providence, Rhode Island, speeding cameras in just a month has postponed upcoming portable speed camera-related court trials in the city.
National
Missouri Senate moves to speed up Greitens ethics inquiry
Missouri's understaffed Ethics Commission can't currently take action on a complaint against embattled Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. A bill endorsed Thursday by state senators would change that, but it would require the governor's permission to do so.
Nation
Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later
A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago.
