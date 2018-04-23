More from Star Tribune
Peru orders arrest of 2 suspects in Canadian man's killing
Peru's attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of a Canadian man who traveled to the Amazon rain forest to study hallucinogenic medicine, officials said Monday.
World
Van kills 9, injures 16 on Toronto street; driver in custody
A rented van jumped onto a crowded Toronto sidewalk Monday, killing nine people and injuring 16 before the driver fled and was quickly arrested in a confrontation with police, Canadian authorities said.
World
Prince charming: Kate gives birth to boy, home by suppertime
Third time's a charm. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday morning to a new prince who is fifth in line to the British throne — and she was home by suppertime.
World
Saudi-led airstrike at Yemen wedding killed at least 20
An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition hit a wedding party in northern Yemen, killing at least 20 people including the bride, health officials said Monday, as harrowing images emerged on social media of the deadly bombing, the third to hit Yemeni civilians since the weekend.
World
The Latest: Toronto police say 9 dead, 16 injured by van
The latest on the van striking pedestrians in Toronto (all times local):
