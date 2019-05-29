More from Star Tribune
School in mock slave complaint reaches agreement with NY
A private New York school where a teacher was fired after allegedly holding mock "slave auctions" will hire a diversity officer and change its discipline practices under an agreement with the attorney general.
Robert Mueller's brief remarks get wall-to-wall coverage
Robert Mueller spoke for only 10 minutes, and his statements yielded no new information on the Russia probe. But for much of the American media, the special counsel's first public comments in two years warranted wall-to-wall coverage.
Outdoorsman taking 'one last swim before breakfast' dies in shark attack in Hawaii
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Thomas Smiley seemingly could do anything and enjoyed everything.He was an excellent swimmer, an expert scuba diver. He was an avid…
Man bitten by rabid bat hiding between iPad and case
A New Hampshire man got a big surprise as he went to close up his iPad. A bat was wedged between the back of the device and its cover and bit his finger.
Man accused of flying drone at California NFL games charged
A man accused of using a drone to drop anti-media leaflets on crowds at two NFL games in the San Francisco Bay Area was charged with violating national defense airspace regulations, federal authorities said Wednesday.