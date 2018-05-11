More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Loons, far away from big-time attention, focus on growing local market
Minnesota United is more concerned with gaining a maintainable foothold in a competitive Twin Cities sports market rather than its 15 minutes of fame on a national stage like other expansion franchises.
Twins
Machado hits slam and 2-run shot as Orioles beat Rays 9-4
When the Baltimore Orioles were losing on a regular basis, Manny Machado was one of the few positive constants.
MN United
Goofy soccer rule era for MLS is, hopefully, gone for good
The MLS in its early years tried to attract fans with strange rules.
Twins
Miller returns but allows Perez HR as Royals beat Indians
Andrew Miller, activated from the disabled list before the game, gave up Salvador Perez's two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied to defeat the Cleveland Indians 10-9 on Friday night.
Twins
'A little weird' for McCutchen in return to Pittsburgh
For the first time in months, Andrew McCutchen woke up Friday morning in his own bed. He and his wife Maria took their infant son Steel to the doctor for some shots. For lunch, he stopped by his favorite pizza spot, and then he hopped in a car and drove to PNC Park, where he made his way through the players' entrance and started the long walk toward the Pittsburgh Pirates' clubhouse.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.