National
Barr to release redacted report at 10 a.m.
After nearly two years of waiting, America is getting some Trump-Russia answers straight from Robert Mueller. But first: Another declaration of "no collusion" by President Donald Trump's attorney general.
National
North Carolina Gov. Cooper vetoes 'born-alive' legislation
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a measure Thursday written by Republicans and backed by social conservatives that addresses a doctor's responsibilities if a later-term abortion results in an infant born alive.
National
With redacted Mueller report imminent, Trump celebrates
President Donald Trump is celebrating the upcoming release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia's 2016 election interference.
National
The Latest: Schumer mocks Barr's news conference on report
The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia and President Donald Trump (all times local):
Politics
Before Mueller report released, Barr gets his say
After nearly two years of waiting, America is about to get some answers straight from Robert Mueller- but not before President Donald Trump's attorney general has his say.