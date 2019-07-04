More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins' poor road trip is hard to write off after loss to Oakland
The pitching staff takes more lumps, as does the team's once-cushy lead over the Indians in the AL Central.
Motorsports
Keselowski sends message to Daytona field: 'I'm not lifting'
Brad Keselowski says he was sending a message by intentionally running into William Byron during practice Thursday for the upcoming Sprint Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.
MN United
Ibrahimovic scores twice, Galaxy beat Toronto FC 2-0
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice, Efrain Álvarez had an assist in his first MLS start and the LA Galaxy beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Thursday night.
MN United
The final insult: Women compete with Copa America, CONCACAF
Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.Just a few hours after the United States and the Netherlands meet in the Women's World Cup…
High Schools
All-Metro Sports Awards honor best of Minnesota high school sports
The Star Tribune's All-Metro Sports Awards honor the best of Minnesota high school sports for the 2018-19 school year. The gala was held at U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday night.