More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Sheriff: Suspect in deputy killing may want to talk
The fugitive suspected in the killing of a Maine deputy might be interested in talking to authorities, police said Friday.
National
UVA moves to ban white nationalist rally planner from campus
The University of Virginia moved Friday to effectively ban the main organizer of last summer's white nationalist rally from its Charlottesville campus, saying students reported he had threatened and harassed them.
National
Judge tosses Manafort civil suit challenging special counsel
A federal judge in Washington on Friday threw out a civil lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that sought to challenge the authority of the special counsel in the Russia investigation.
Nation
Man pleads guilty to murder in police officer's death
A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the death of Louisville police officer during a vehicle chase last year.
Nation
More people charged in international fentanyl operation
U.S. prosecutors have charged 10 more people in an international fentanyl trafficking operation they say led to overdose deaths in four states.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.