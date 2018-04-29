More from Star Tribune
Today's forecast: Sunny, high of 68
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Recap of Vikings 2018 draft
Access Vikings recaps the 2018 draft and has an idea which player could make an immediate impact.
Vikings
Spielman confident in Vikings draft picks
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is confident in the players joining the team.
Local
Dee Dunn talks about being a black woman in policing
Dee Dunn was the first black female on the Minneapolis police force joining in 1975. She along with two others also were the first women on the force. Dunn retired from the police department in 1993 and moved to Arizona with her husband to retire.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 40 and clear; beautiful spring Sunday ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
