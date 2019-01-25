More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of -5; becoming cloudy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: Deal reached to reopen government for 3 weeks
President Donald Trump announced Friday he's reached a deal to reopen the government while negotiations continue over his demands for money to build a border wall.
Politics
Roger Stone: 'I will not testify against the president'
Former Trump adviser Roger Stone says he 'will not testify against the president, because I will have to bear false witness." Stone spoke to reporters after he was released from a Florida courthouse on Friday.
Video
Today's forecast: High of 5 above, with sun
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Serenity
From the creative mind of Oscar nominee Steven Knight comes a daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller. Baker Dill (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her - and their young son - from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea on a fishing excursion, only to throw him to the sharks and leave him for dead. Karen's appearance thrusts Dill back into a life he'd tried to forget, and as he struggles between right and wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems.
