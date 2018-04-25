More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Minnesota lawmaker ends sit-in over gun laws
The Latest on a Minnesota lawmaker's sit-in over gun legislation (all times local):
Stage & Arts
'Imposters' star Inbar Lavi gets real about playing pretend
On the Bravo series "Imposters," Inbar Lavi plays a young woman named Maddie who is constantly reinventing herself, creating new identities to marry men and women and then steal their money. Off-screen, Lavi is no con artist but she says she can relate to the desire to hide behind different personas.
National
Attorneys urge appeals court to block Iraqi deportations
Civil rights attorneys contended Wednesday that the Trump administration tried to rush deportations of Iraqis who faced torture, sexual slavery and even beheadings in their home country.
