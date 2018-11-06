More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Democrats take control of U.S. Hous; Republicans add to Senate majority
Propelled by unusually high turnout that illustrated the intensity of the backlash against Trump, Democrats claimed at least 25 House seats on the strength of their support in suburban and metropolitan districts.
Politics
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer wins third term in Minnesota's Sixth District by wide margin
He easily won a third term against Democratic challenger Ian Todd, a first-time candidate and Air Force veteran.
Politics
Ellison elected Minnesota attorney general after hotly contested race with Wardlow
The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Republican attorney Doug Wardlow has delved deeply into both candidates' pasts statements and affiliations, with each side painting the other as a radical from the other end of the political spectrum.
Politics
GOP's Hagedorn, Democrat Feehan deadlocked in Minnesota's First District
Democrat Dan Feehan and Republican Jim Hagedorn were deadlocked in their contest for the First Congressional District seat in southern Minnesota with more than 80…
National
VoteCast: Wisconsin voters say nation headed wrong way
Voters casting midterm election ballots in Wisconsin are divided over the state of the nation, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.As voters…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.