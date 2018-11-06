More from Star Tribune
Politics
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer wins third term in Minnesota's Sixth District by wide margin
Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer easily won a third term against Democratic challenger Ian Todd, a first-time candidate and Air Force veteran. “Guided by our…
National
Walker, Evers race could be headed for a recount
Wisconsin's race for governor is shaping up to be the tightest in more than 50 years and may be headed for a recount.
National
The Latest: GOP holds edge in Wisconsin Senate
The Latest on Wisconsin's high stakes midterm election (all times local):
Politics
Ellison elected Minnesota attorney general after hotly contested race with Wardlow
The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Republican attorney Doug Wardlow has delved deeply into both candidates' pasts statements and affiliations, with each side painting the other as a radical from the other end of the political spectrum.
East Metro
Ramsey County Board has rare shake-up; sheriff showdowns in Ramsey, Washington counties
The Ramsey County Board will get a rare shake-up as political newcomer Trista MatasCastillo ousted longtime County Board Member Janice Rettman in a landslide Tuesday.…
