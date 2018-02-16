Nikolas Cruz jumped out of the Uber car and walked toward building 12 of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, carrying a black duffel bag and a black backpack. A man inside the school spotted Cruz, and knew he was a former student. A troubled kid. The man radioed a co-worker, and within a minute heard gunshots.

