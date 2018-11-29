More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Lamar upsets No. 17 Texas A&M women 74-68
Chastadie Barrs scored 23 points, Miya Crump added 20 and Lamar knocked off No. 17 Texas A&M 74-68 on Thursday in a rare non-conference home loss for the Aggies.
Sports
Kathryn Carson elected board chair at USA Gymnastics
Kathryn Carson is the new board chair at USA Gymnastics.
Gophers
Live at noon Saturday: St. John's, Bethel, MSU-Mankato in NCAA football quarterfinals
The NCAA Division II and III football playoffs continue today and you can watch the games live and for free by clicking on the links.
Outdoors
November Project Minneapolis: What's the allure with this dark-thirty gathering?
Free fitness, fun, friendships keep Twin Cities participants coming back.
Wolves
Cavaliers trade Kyle Korver to Jazz for picks, Burks
The Cavaliers finalized their trade with Utah and sent Kyle Korver to the Jazz.
