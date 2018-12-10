More from Star Tribune
National
Claims of fear to return home spike at US-Mexico border
U.S. immigration authorities say the number of people expressing fear of returning home when they are stopped at the Mexican border spiked in the last year.
National
Admitted killer sentenced to 3 life terms plus max 230 years
A Nebraska man convicted of killing his wife has pleaded guilty to killing his parents and a niece and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Music
Teacher ban on 'Large Afros' at school concert criticized
A middle-school music teacher has hit a sour note with a letter warning students against having "Mohawks, Large Afros, or any other outlandish" hairstyles for an upcoming chorus concert performance.
Stage & Arts
Once homeless, Minnesota museum is reborn in a historic St. Paul setting
After a near-death experience, the Minnesota Museum of American Art has reason to celebrate its grand reopening.
Celebrities
DuVernay, Witherspoon and others join for Time's Up auction
Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon, Geena Davis and Kerry Washington are among the Hollywood figures teaming up to mark the one-year anniversary of Time's Up with…
