Sports
True colors: A changed Austin unites around its high school's red-and-white
Immigrants from six continents now call Austin home. The schools have more minority students enrolled than white students, with 48 languages spoken in its classrooms. Through all of the changes, two colors have united the town: The red and white of the Austin Packers.
Wild
Can Ovechkin catch Gretzky? NHL's new Mr. 700 has a chance
Alex Ovechkin is making the seemingly impossible appear to be not so far-fetched after all.Wayne Gretzky's 894 career goals has, for decades, loomed as one…
Wild
Toffoli has 3-point game, Canucks rout Bruins 9-3
Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals with his new team and added an assist as the Vancouver Canucks routed the Boston Bruins 9-3 on Saturday night.
Wild
Carolina beats Toronto 6-3 with help of emergency goaltender
David Ayres was sitting in the stands with his wife at Scotiabank Arena when Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer went down with an injury.
Gophers
No. 23 BYU upsets No. 2 Gonzaga 91-78
BYU took the fight to Gonzaga and sent a message to everyone else about how dangerous it could be when March rolls around.