Lynx
Seimone Augustus leaves Lynx after 14 seasons for Sparks
Seimone Augustus has left the Minnesota Lynx after 14 seasons to join the Los Angeles Sparks.
Sports
Edina rolls; Andover, Minnetonka win afternoon quarterfinals in 2A girls' hockey
Edina won its Class 2A quarterfinal 4-0 over Burnsville. Earlier, Andover goalie Amanda Pelkey earned her fourth straight postseason shutout while Minnetonka broke open a close game with four straight goals.
Gophers
U approaching Big Ten hockey title -- if it can finally solve Penn State
Red-hot Minnesota plays this weekend at Penn State, where the Gophers have lost six straight by a lopsided, with a chance to clinch the Big Ten title.
Gophers
Phillips leads balanced Lancers past USC Upstate 68-58
Shabooty Phillips scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists as Longwood defeated USC Upstate 68-58 on Thursday night.
Wolves
Warriors say Klay Thompson won't play this season
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season, the team said Thursday.