Minneapolis
Somali-born U.S. citizen arrested in Minneapolis, charged with taking journalist captive
The defendant and others held their victim captive in Somalia for nearly 2 years and demanded $20 million ransom.
TV & Media
US citizen charged in kidnapping of journalist in Somalia
A U.S. citizen has been charged with kidnapping and other counts for his alleged role in the abduction of a freelance journalist who was held hostage in Somalia for nearly three years, according to federal charging documents unsealed Thursday in New York.
National
Minnesota House votes to eliminate 'marital rape exception'
The Minnesota House has voted to eliminate a defense that prevents people who rape a spouse or domestic partner from being prosecuted for criminal sexual conduct.
Local
Ex-Wisconsin man charged in wife's 40-year-old disappearance
A former Wisconsin man is charged with first-degree murder decades after the disappearance of his wife, whom he said stormed out of their home after an argument in 1979 and has not been seen since.
National
No charges against Stillwater officer in fatal shooting
A Stillwater police officer won't face charges for fatally shooting a man armed with a knife last November.
