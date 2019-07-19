More from Star Tribune
Golf
The Latest: Holmes shows no signs of slowing down at Open
The Latest on the British Open (all times local):
Outdoors
Father, son launch epic Boundary Waters canoe journey
Boundary Waters Passage, Part 1: A rainy start and sore shoulders foreshadowed the adventure to come for a father and son on the lakes near the Minnesota-Canada border.
Gophers
Donny Wichmann, ex-Augsburg wrestler, assistant coach, dies at 53
Former Augsburg wrestler and assistant coach Donny Wichmann died Tuesday. He was 53. He was a three-time MIAC champion and a Division III All-America…
Gophers
Big Ten football considers getting rid of East, West divisions
First, there was Legends and Leaders. Now, there is East and West. Soon, there will be … nothing? Why do some people think this would be a good idea?
Gophers
Young, scrappy, hungry: Fleck, Gophers out to prove 'experts' wrong
The Gophers were picked sixth in the Big Ten West by one preseason poll, and the team is using a mantra from the musical "Hamilton" for what their legacies could be.