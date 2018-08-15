More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
State + Local
5 Minn. primary takeaways, seen precinct by precinct
In the governor's race, DFLer Tim Walz dominated the southern half of the state and Jeff Johnson of the GOP did well in exurban areas.
National
Georgia woman facing 'longest sentence' for leaking to media
A Georgia woman who mailed a secret U.S. report to a news organization faces the "longest sentence" ever behind bars for a federal crime involving leaks to the news media, prosecutors said in a court filing.
St. Paul
Mitra Jalali Nelson wins St. Paul City Council seat
The 32-year-old is expected to take office in September.
National
Pot taxes pick up in California but still far off target
When it comes to the taxman, California's legal pot market is off to a sluggish start.
Politics
Clashing views taking center stage in Minn. governor's race
Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson offered very different visions for leading the state a day after their primary victories.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.