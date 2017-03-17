More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Egypt and Russia set April dates for resumption of flights
Egypt and Russia have set dates in April for the resumption of flights between the two countries, suspended by Moscow after Islamic State militants downed a Russian plane over Sinai in 2015, killing all 224 people onboard.
World
India troops kill 2 Kashmir rebels in gunfight, soldier hurt
Indian government forces killed two militants who tried to snatch a guard's rifle in disputed Kashmir, police said, and protests against Indian rule and clashes erupted Friday as word of the killings spread.
World
Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
The head of an Indian hospital says Hillary Clinton was briefly treated there after suffering a minor injury at her hotel.
World
5 Berlin police officers suspected of tipping drug dealers
Berlin prosecutors say that five city police officers are suspected of taking bribes to tip off drug dealers about police operations.
World
Merkel heading to France for talks with Macron on EU reforms
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron in her first trip abroad since her new government was sworn in.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.