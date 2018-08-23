More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Avian flu, distemper may be to blame for rash of seal deaths
Avian flu and distemper may be to blame for a rash of seal deaths in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.
Nation
DNC says suspected hack attempt turned out to be security test
WASHINGTON — What the Democratic National Committee this week thought was an attempted hack of its valuable voter file turned out to be a security…
Nation
Six-year-old ordered $350 worth of Barbies from Amazon, and there's a happy ending
Katelyn Lunt, 6, helped her brother wash windows and organize the kitchen with an eye on a reward her mother had promised for the extra…
Variety
Ex-MSU gymnastics coach charged with lying to investigators
A former gymnastics coach at Michigan State has been charged with lying to police amid the sexual abuse investigation involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
National
Georgia Legislative Black Caucus slams plan to shutter polls
Leaders from the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus are urging officials in a predominantly black rural county not to move forward with a plan to close 75 percent of their polling places.
