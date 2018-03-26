More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Kings use 3 power-play goals to douse Flames 3-0
Anze Kopitar tied a career high with his 34th goal, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Los Angeles Kings moved back into playoff position with a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
Twins
Pujols, Shoemaker lead Angels to 4-1 win over Dodgers
Albert Pujols hit a three-run double to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 Monday night in the second game of the exhibition Freeway Series.
Twins
Greinke one-hits Cleveland through 6, D-backs romp 7-0
Zack Greinke looked ready for the regular season.
Wild
Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche
William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.
Gophers
All 4 No. 1 seeds reach women's Final Four
The women's Final Four is set, and it's one exclusive party.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.