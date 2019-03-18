More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Australian PM urges social media crackdown
The Latest on the mosque shootings in New Zealand (all times local):
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
More than 1,000 people were feared dead in Mozambique four days after a cyclone slammed into the country, submerging entire villages and leaving bodies floating in the floodwaters, the nation's president said.
Nicaragua talks on hold as both sides trade accusations
Nicaragua's government and opposition accused each other of undermining the latest round of political dialogue Monday, after police arrested more than 100 at a weekend protest.
88 pounds of plastic found in dead whale in the Philippines
Case in Philippines again illustrates problem of trash in the oceans.
A shimmering night in Dubai as Dior shows its haute couture
Under a large circus-style tent, Dior showcased its latest haute couture collection to a crowd of Mideast-based fashionistas, social media figures, celebrities, buyers, designers and editors Monday night.