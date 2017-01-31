More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Moorhead man pleads guilty to killing North Dakota man
A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man who was living in his garage.
Local
2 adults fatally shot in Milwaukee
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Milwaukee.
National
Voter registration system under auditor's microscope
An audit of Minnesota's voter registration system may shed light on claims that it's too easy for ineligible people to vote.
National
Dayton's budget will kick-start Legislature's tax debate
Gov. Mark Dayton is set to release his plan to square Minnesota's tax code with federal tax breaks.
Local
Mayo doctors go viral with stirring 'Alright' video
Orthopedic surgery residents take patient care up a few octaves.
