More From Nation
Nation
Man charged with attempted murder of Illinois state trooper
A 43-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting and wounding an Illinois state trooper who was serving a warrant at the man's home.
Nation
Weapons seized at Portland right-wing rally, counterprotests
Police seized metal poles, bear spray and other weapons Saturday as hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland, Oregon, in a situation the mayor termed "potentially dangerous and volatile."
Variety
Bicyclists ride up the highest peak in the Northeast
A Massachusetts man and a Pennsylvania woman won the grueling bicycle race up Mount Washington, the highest peak in the northeastern United States.
Variety
Funerals held for 4 children killed in day care fire
Residents of a Pennsylvania city gathered to mourn and remember four of the five children who died when fire swept through a home child care center.
National
Ohio mayor receives threats after comments by Trump
The mayor of Dayton where nine people were slain in a mass shooting says a round-the-clock security detail was assigned to her because of hate-filled messages she received following verbal sparring with President Donald Trump after his visit to a Dayton hospital earlier this month.