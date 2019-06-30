More from Star Tribune
Wild
Coyotes get Kessel from Penguins
The former Gophers player and a Wisconsin native, had 27 goals and 55 assists last season, his fourth with the Penguins
Wolves
Warriors swoop in, acquire Wolves target Russell
The team was left scrambling after the All-Star guard -- the Wolves' priority in NBA free agency -- opted to go to Golden State.
Wolves
Who's staying and who's going among NBA free agents
The first day of the new NBA year on Sunday was a whirlwind of activity. Here were some of the names that made news:
Vikings
Vikings set training camp schedule; new rules for access and autographs
Ahead of their second training camp at their practice facility in Eagan, the Vikings announced several changes in how the sessions will be run in July and August.
Wild
Sabres owner Pegula tells AP: It's time to start winning
Terry Pegula leaned into the table and got directly to the heart of the matter when assessing the more downs than ups he has experienced over eight-plus years of owning the Buffalo Sabres.