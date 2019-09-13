More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
UAW contract with GM expires, increasing risk of strike
The four-year contract between General Motors and the United Auto Workers has expired as negotiations on a new deal continue.
Stage & Arts
10 great Twin Cities dance events for fall 2019
‘Cuatro’ Sachiko Nishiuchi, the flamenco dancer/choreographer known as “La Chayi,” teams up with Arts Nest to create her biggest production yet. Performing in the improvisational…
Variety
10 great events for families in the Twin Cities this fall
The mother of all corn mazes just got bigger; plus visits from Elmo and Baby Shark, and a host of harvest-themed activities.
National
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
On a dirt road past rows of date trees, just feet from a dry section of Colorado River, a small construction crew is putting up a towering border wall that the government hopes will reduce — for good — the flow of immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
Movies
Discounted movie subscription service MoviePass shuts down
MoviePass, the movie ticket subscription service that allowed subscribers to buy up to three movie tickets per month for a small fee, shut down Saturday.