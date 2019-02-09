More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Bogdanovic leads Pacers past Cavaliers for 5th straight win
The Indiana Pacers are sending a message to the rest of the NBA: Team basketball still wins games.
Sports
Whittaker out of fight against Gastelum at UFC 234
Australia's UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker withdrew from his championship defense against Kelvin Gastelum on Sunday at UFC 234 because of an abdominal injury and subsequent emergency surgery.
Gophers
Lindsay Whalen's adjustments in Big Ten play have turned Gophers around
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen adjusted after slump in Big Ten play.
Wolves
Walker, Williams lead Hornets past Hawks, 129-120
Kemba Walker hit nine 3-pointers and scored 37 points, Marvin Williams added 27 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-120 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.
Wild
Wild snaps four-game losing streak with 4-2 win over New Jersey
The Wild's third line, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Luke Kunin, scored three goals.
