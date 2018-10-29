More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Poor return: Packers, Montgomery look to get past fumble
Ty Montgomery left Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Sunday after his crucial fumble during a kickoff return without talking to reporters. He had plenty to say on Monday.
Twins
Look at Tampa Bay for clues to what Baldelli might do
New Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, 37, was drafted by the Rays in 2000 and has spent all but one year since in the organization in a variety of roles.
Sports
Minnesota Scene: Twins say Bert Blyleven will work fewer games as analyst
Bert Blyleven's steadily declining role as a Twins TV analyst on Fox Sports North broadcasts will decrease again in 2019, team President Dave…
Sports
New boys' soccer champions assured, girls' top seeds are defending champions
Girls' soccer teams from Eagan and Mahtomedi will be trying for their second consecutive state titles in Class 2A and 1A semifinals starting Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Wild
Wild's Greenway gets a crash course in confidence
The weekend was a blur, but the rookie Wild forward said he gained perspective on what it means to make it to the NHL.
