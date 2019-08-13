More from Star Tribune
Huge decrease in national TV exposure is part of Wolves' new reality
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of The Cooler, where you can have a full week to evaluate me before deciding how to use me. Let's…
Vikings
Brown returns to Raiders after absence for feet, helmet
Antonio Brown has returned to the Oakland Raiders training camp facility after missing time to see a specialist for his frostbitten feet and losing a grievance with the NFL over the use of a helmet.
Sports
Wawrinka outlasts Dimitrov to reach 2nd round in Cincinnati
Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round of the Western & Southern Open with a grueling 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday.
Gophers
Breakout summer for Minnehaha 7-footer Holmgren has been 'like a dream'
Minnehaha Academy's junior center Chet Holmgren was one of the hottest prospects in the country even before his video with Stephen Curry went viral last week. Holmgren's the Gophers' No. 1 target in the 2021 class.
Gophers
Ollie wins ruling on union protection in fight over firing
The arbitrator in the dispute between UConn and Kevin Ollie says the former basketball coach is protected by a union contract when it comes to the standard the school must meet in proving his ouster was justified.