Gophers
Scoggins: Forget progress; it's time for Gophers to contend
Factoring returning talent and schedule, anything less than eight wins for the Gophers will be disappointing.
Golf
Wyndham Championship dominated by pushes for top 10, top 125
The focus at the Wyndham Championship is usually on the players trying to qualify for the PGA Tour's first playoff tournament.
Twins
Power for Bauer: Indians get big bats Puig, Reyes from Reds
The Indians added some power — and a little punch — for their playoff push.
Outdoors
Wind-whipped in the BWCA: Even eating doesn't come easy
It was going to be a banquet to mark the first night of the BWCA trek. Then someone said, "That sky in the west doesn't look so good." The wind that had been an ally all day became the enemy. (Part 2 of our series.)
Vikings
HOF Preview: Brandt finally joins Landry, Schramm in Canton
Gil Brandt is finally going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, nearly three decades after Tom Landry and Tex Schramm were enshrined a year apart for their roles in the rise of America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.