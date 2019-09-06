More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers men's hoops looking to add to released nonconference schedule
The Gophers men's basketball team released its 2019-20 schedule with 29 of the possible 31 regular-season games allowed. They are expected to add at least one more home game.
Sports
Poland, Argentina, Serbia, Spain reach World Cup quarters
Poland had not been to the World Cup in 52 years.Welcome back, indeed.Poland — ranked 25th in the world entering this tournament — has clinched…
Twins
A's score 7 in 7th to beat Angels 10-6; Trout hits 45th
Manager Bob Melvin is fond of saying the Athletics are at their best when hitting home runs and showing patience in the batter's box.
Twins
All the angles: Here's what Rosario's game-ending play looked like
Eddie Rosario's game-ending throw home set off a frenzy on social media. Here's an all-angles look at the sights and sounds, including the cheap seats at Fenway Park.
Vikings
Big-time D, a bit of A-Rod enough for Packers vs. Bears
To open its celebration of its 100th season, the NFL got a throwback to, well, the 1920s.