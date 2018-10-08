More from Star Tribune
Twins
Holt first with postseason cycle; Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1
Brock Holt put the finishing touch on Boston's blowout by etching his name in the record book.
Vikings
Brees makes history in style, Saints thrash Redskins 43-19
Drew Brees' 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith made him the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing and sent the New Orleans Saints well on their way to a lopsided 43-19 victory over the mistake-prone Washington Redskins on Monday night.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball moves up to No. 3; No. 7 Illinois up next
The Gophers (12-2) have won seven matches in a row and at 6-0 sit alone atop the Big Ten.
Twins
What does the modern baseball manager look like? Opposite of Twins recent history
The Twins are going through a big change, as is the job description for who might next fill out the lineup card.
Twins
No charges for Twins' Sano in Dominican Republic traffic incident
The police officer reportedly called the accident just that.
