More From Sports
Vikings
Magic Mahomes: KC quarterback throws 3 TDs, Chiefs go to 8-1
With almost every flick of his right wrist, the legend of Patrick Mahomes grows.
Wolves
Antetokounmpo gets a triple-double as Bucks rout Kings
Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double this season with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Sacramento Kings 144-109 on Sunday.
Vikings
The Latest: Seahawks add smooth moves to latest celebration
The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):5:55 p.m.Seattle took some choreographed steps toward having the best touchdown celebrations in the NFL.Russell…
Vikings
Danielle Hunter leads Vikings' 24-9 sacking of Detroit
Defensive end Danielle Hunter had 3½ sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Vikings set a team record in shutting down Detroit.
Vikings
Falcons flex offensive muscles, blow out Redskins 38-14
Julio Jones set his sights on the end zone, twisted to break a tackle and lunged toward the promised land.
