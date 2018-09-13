More from Star Tribune
Buffalo's chip off the quarterback block calls dad his coach, too
Former Viking quarterback Todd Bouman coaches his son Aidan's high school team. Aidan, a 6-5 junior and Division 1 prospect, is on pace to obliterate impressive passing stats he put up last season.
Outdoors
Where will bikes fit as Minneapolis updates its transportation action plan?
City Council member eyed Netherlands with updated action plan looming.
Outdoors
Friends' quick thinking saved Minnesota buddy mauled by grizzlies
As Tom Therrien and Todd Green half-ran through the rugged Beartooth Mountains that divide Wyoming and Montana, they prayed for help.
Vikings
Everything you need for Sunday's Vikings-Packers game
Play-by-play, depth charts, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Sunday's Border Battle between the Vikings and Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
Gophers
Nonconference losses can prove costly for top Big Ten teams
The last two seasons, the Big Ten champion was left out of college football's playoff, in part because it had lost early during the nonconference…
