Vikings
Done with a dud: Playoff hopes end with lopsided loss to Bears
With a chance for 'win and in,' the Vikings trailed the Bears all game Sunday and were dominated by the NFC North champions. A season after reaching the NFC championship game, there will be no playoffs.
Wolves
Towns has historic game in Wolves victory over Miami
Karl-Anthony Towns racked up 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots Sunday in Miami, helping the Wolves to a road win. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in 1975, has put up similar numbers.
Wolves
McCollum leads Trail Blazers in 129-95 rout of 76ers
C.J. McCollum scored 35 points to break out of a brief shooting slump, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 129-95 Sunday night.
Wild
Pirri, Stastny help Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-1
Brandon Pirri and Paul Stastny each had a goal and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.
Vikings
Colts earn playoff spot; Luck remains perfect vs. Titans
Andrew Luck threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 33-17 on Sunday night for the final spot in the postseason as the AFC's No. 6 seed.
