Admitting he doesn't know how to feel about the tie against Green Bay, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says processing a loss is easier, especially when playing hard and sacrificing for the team. He says all the team can do is learn from the experience and move on, and gives credit to quarterback Kirk Cousins for the throw he made on his fourth quarter touchdown.

