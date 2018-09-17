More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Column: FSU in big trouble just 3 games into Taggart era
Willie Taggart walked into the room, took a nervous swig of water and did his best to get his flailing program back on track.The words…
Vikings
Kicked off: Browns release K Zane Gonzalez, sign Greg Joseph
Zane Gonzalez got kicked straight to the curb.
Gophers
After marathon of a wait, Gophers get their 'first-class' track and field stadium
Gophers aim to host regional and national events at their new facility.
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Strong defense helps Breck goalie run shutout streak to five games
Hudson Haecker, whose defense keeps shots on goal to a minimum, recorded two shutouts last week to run his stingy streak to five consecutive games without allowing a goal.
Wild
Predators blank Panthers behind Saros and McCollum
Juuse Saros and Tom McCollum combined for a shutout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-0 win over the Florida Panthers in a split-squad…
