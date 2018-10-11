More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Pac-12 commissioner: Errors made in replay review procedure
The Pac-12 will make immediate changes to how video replay reviews are handled after Commissioner Larry Scott admitted procedural mistakes were made when a targeting…
Vikings
49ers, Packers look to cut down on turnovers at Lambeau
Turnovers just might be the most important statistic in football.
Gophers
Everything you need for Saturday's Gophers-Ohio State game
Play-by-play, updated statistics, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Saturday's Big Ten game between the Gophers and Buckeyes
Sports
Nevada regulator: Khabib, McGregor suspended for brawl
Nevada regulators are suspending UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their match last weekend in Las Vegas.
Sports
Cormier says 'respect' made him turn down Miocic rematch
UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said he turned down a rematch against Stipe Miocic because of concerns his broken right hand had not properly healed."(UFC)…
