More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Celebrities
'Seinfeld' actor shows up at Devils game with face painted
Life imitated art at the Stanley Cup playoffs as the actor who played Puddy on the TV sitcom "Seinfeld" showed up at the game with his face painted as a New Jersey Devils fan.
Gophers
Tennessee AD Fulmer signs new deal worth at least $900,000
Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer signed a contract that runs through 2021 and increases his annual pay to at least $900,000.
Gophers
Whalen to hire former Gophers teammate Roysland as assistant
Lindsay Whalen is closing in on hiring her first assistant: former Gophers teammate, and current Macalester head coach, Kelly Roysland.
Sports
Djokovic loses Dominic Thiem at Monte Carlo Masters
A day after needing 10 match points to advance, Novak Djokovic didn't even come close to getting one.
Wolves
76ers center Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 3 against Heat
Joel Embiid remains mired in Philadelphia's latest process, one he's found frustrating.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.