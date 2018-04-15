More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Stillwater holds parade for Olympic gold medalist Diggins
Stillwater native Jessie Diggins won hearts all over the world with in what's considered the greatest moment in American cross country skiing history, and her hometown held a parade in her honor.
