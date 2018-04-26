More from Star Tribune
Celebrities
The Latest: Oswalt: 'Great news' on arrest of suspect
The Latest on a serial killing and rape case in California (all times local):
Nation
Fossil footprints show a human chasing an extinct giant sloth
In a corner of White Sands National Monument, scientists found a human print inside a ground sloth's paw marks.
National
Mattis: Administration still weighing Iran nuke deal
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the administration is still considering whether the Iran nuclear deal can be improved enough to persuade President Donald Trump to remain in it.
National
EPA chief faces Capitol Hill grilling over ethical missteps
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt testified Thursday in potentially make-or-break hearings on Capitol Hill, where he faced questions about spending and ethics scandals that have triggered bipartisan calls for his ouster.
TV & Media
Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case
"You did it, Michelle."
