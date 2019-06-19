More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Kansas City, Missouri, voters elect Lucas as new mayor
A 34-year-old black man whose family was homeless at times during his childhood in Kansas City, Missouri, will become the city's 55th mayor.
Variety
Teacher accused of making terroristic threat fights for job
A Georgia school teacher charged with making terroristic threats is fighting to keep her job after her school system didn't renew her contract.
Variety
These chefs want you to eat bugs
Chefs Gustavo Romero and Mike Brown are part of a culinary movement hoping to put bugs on the plates of Minnesotans, one bite at a time.
National
Phoenix police chief promises change amid civil rights claim
Police Chief Jeri Williams promised change in her department after being booed by some of hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night to discuss a videotaped police encounter that has caused a national outcry.
National
Phoenix police chief promises change amid civil rights claim
Police Chief Jeri Williams promised change in her department after being booed by some of hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night to discuss a videotaped police encounter that has caused a national outcry.