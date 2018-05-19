More from Star Tribune
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed as millions watch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their eternal love Saturday as they married at St. George's Chapel in front of hundreds of celebrity guests and millions of viewers around the world.
The royal wedding of Meghan and Harry: The ceremony
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.
The Latest: Markle's tiara once belonged to Queen Mary
The Latest on the royal wedding (all times local):
The royal couple smile with joy at the altar
Harry and Meghan were pronounced husband and wife after marrying in a fairytale ceremony in St George's Chapel.
3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba
Medical professionals worked to save three survivors in grave condition Saturday after an aging Boeing 737 with 110 people aboard crashed and burned shortly after taking off from Havana's airport, leaving investigators sifting through debris for clues as to what caused the airliner to go down.
