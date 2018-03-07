More from Star Tribune
National
Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault
Congress reacted Thursday to an Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on U.S. military bases by demanding the Defense and Justice departments explain…
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump again at odds with US trade stats
President Donald Trump is again declaring the U.S. has a trade deficit with Canada despite information from agencies of his government showing a surplus.
National
Trump owns up to making things up
President Donald Trump has owned up to making things up.
National
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
The Pentagon acknowledged Thursday that budget shortfalls have eroded military capabilities, including training and flight hours, but stopped short of blaming those cutbacks for the crash of a U.S. Navy fighter jet that killed both crew members.
Politics
Minnesota could get another Real ID extension
Dayton says Homeland Security may be flexible.
