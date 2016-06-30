More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years
Egor Koulechov watched a heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss as a freshman at Arizona State.
Sports
Results
THURSDAYBadmintonMETROPOLITAN AREA• St. Paul Washington 7, Burnsville 0BASketball • BOYSCLASS 4ASection 3 • Championship• Apple Valley 84, Eastview 69Section 4 • Championship• Cretin-Derham Hall 62,…
Sports
Federer, Venus Williams roll into semifinals at Indian Wells
The seniors are rolling into the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open.
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Inside Buffalo's locker room hung a handwritten sign with two words: Ball Pressure.
Gophers
Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83
Avery Johnson has spent plenty of time trying to convince Alabama freshman star Collin Sexton to take ownership of his play and the Crimson Tide, a message the coach has repeated frequently during his team's uneven season.
