National
Specialist facing US Army discharge sues for citizenship
A U.S. Army specialist born in South Korea has sued to demand a response to her American citizenship application after the military moved to discharge her.
Variety
The Latest: US Army Corps doesn't regulate boats on lakes
The Latest on a deadly tourist boat accident in Missouri (all times local):
National
Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving Fox News and may join Trump super PAC
Fox News says host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network, amid reports that she's about to take on a new role with a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump's agenda.
Home & Garden
Exotic Maplewood grotto inspired by Hawaii is featured on water garden tour
Exotic grotto inspired by Hawaii highlights Minnesota Water Garden Society's tour July 28-29.
Books
Coates leaves The Atlantic, where he rose to prominence
Ta-Nehisi Coates is leaving his job as a national correspondent for The Atlantic, where he rose to prominence over the past decade.
