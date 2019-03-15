More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump appointee completes month of public housing stays
Since she took over as President Donald Trump's top housing official in the New York City area, Lynne Patton has been criticized for bringing a reality TV approach to what's traditionally been a bureaucratic job.
Variety
Mosque killer's rifles bore white-supremacist references
The self-proclaimed racist who attacked a New Zealand mosque conducting Friday prayers during an assault that killed 49 people opened fire with rifles covered in…
Variety
A stunning view of a moonrise in Utah
THE Traveler: Bill Cutler of Oak Park Heights.The scene: The full moon, brightened by the setting sun, rises over Lake Powell, a reservoir…
Variety
Quick Trips: Duluth female playwrights fest; Railroad Days, Fargo rodeo
DuluthEnjoy a celebration of female playwrights during the third annual What She Said: Short Play Festival Fri.-next Sun. downtown at the Duluth Playhouse's Underground Theatre.…
Variety
Will you need a visa for Europe? Nope
Beginning in 2021, U.S. citizens heading to most European countries will need authorization first — but the European Union wants everyone to know that this…