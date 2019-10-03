More from Star Tribune
Twins
Dobnak to start for Twins in Game 2 of ALDS
Rookie Randy Dobnak just might have the sinking fastball to keep the Yankees at bay
Vikings
Access Vikings: Will Diggs play?
Reporters Mark Craig and Andrew Krammer analyze the drama of Week 5 and whether or not wide receiver Stefon Diggs will play against the Giants since head coach Mike Zimmer gave no clear answer on Friday.
Twins
Cruz talks about preparing for Game 1 of the ALDS
Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz confirmed that he got his nap in Friday and also answered a question in Spanish (that the Star Tribune demanded to be translated)
Vikings
Zimmer: Diggs has been 'punished'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was elusive in his Friday press conference as to whether or not wide receiver Stefon Diggs will play on Sunday against the Giants.
Twins
Twins prep Target Field for postseason baseball
The Minnesota Twins are preparing Target Field for Monday's Game 3, and making it official for MLB postseason games.